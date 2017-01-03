No Jail Time For White Football Player Who Sexually Assaulted Black...

John R.K Howard, 19, of Keller, Texas escaped a 10 year prison sentence and $50,000 fine for the 2015 sexual assault of a black mentally disabled teen on the school's high school football team. Instead, Howard, who according to court reports kicked a hanger into the victim's rectum, will most likely be given 300 hours of community service and two or three years probation.

