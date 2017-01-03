Kellera s a Mr. Christmasa shares his...

Kellera s a Mr. Christmasa shares his gift for holiday decorating

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Perhaps it's no surprise since "Mr. Christmas" was elected to City Council, Keller Town Hall looks a lot more like Christmas. Ed Speakmon is a retired auto repair businessman who has been known as "Mr. Christmas" around Keller for years for his extravagant Christmas decorations, inside his home and out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) 21 hr Pat 39
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Dec 30 the genius 11
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
News Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch Nov '16 michaelchapman127 1
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Nov '16 TIa Tann 13
train noise (Feb '12) Oct '16 Denton train nois... 30
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC