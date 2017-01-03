Kellera s a Mr. Christmasa shares his gift for holiday decorating
Perhaps it's no surprise since "Mr. Christmas" was elected to City Council, Keller Town Hall looks a lot more like Christmas. Ed Speakmon is a retired auto repair businessman who has been known as "Mr. Christmas" around Keller for years for his extravagant Christmas decorations, inside his home and out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Pat
|39
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 30
|the genius
|11
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch
|Nov '16
|michaelchapman127
|1
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|TIa Tann
|13
|train noise (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Denton train nois...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC