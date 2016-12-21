Keller dispatch the first to use 911 app for improved accuracy
Regional public safety dispatcher Kari Lemoine takes a call to the 911 call center at the Keller Police Station on June 18, 2010. On Monday, the city of Keller announced that the regional dispatch center will begin fielding calls from the emergency app SirenGPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 6
|Anon
|10
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov 28
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch
|Nov '16
|michaelchapman127
|1
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|TIa Tann
|13
|train noise (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Denton train nois...
|30
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Pat banks
|38
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC