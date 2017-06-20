Three people accused of attacking, hindering police at NH homeless shelter
Keene police arrested three people Saturday night after an altercation at a men's homeless shelter in which officers were attacked, according to a news release from the city's police department. Shelter tenants Tobias Tarr, 40, Max Shore, 28, and Frank Philbrook, 48, were all arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|seasonal camping site available at Swanzey Lake...
|Jun '17
|swanzey--2017
|1
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|May '17
|David
|179
|NH police: Viroqua woman threw 6-month-old to t... (May '15)
|May '17
|Klhoff
|2
|Keene, N.H., police chief found dead
|Mar '17
|sixsixsix
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC