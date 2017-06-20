Three people accused of attacking, hi...

Three people accused of attacking, hindering police at NH homeless shelter

Tuesday Jun 20

Keene police arrested three people Saturday night after an altercation at a men's homeless shelter in which officers were attacked, according to a news release from the city's police department. Shelter tenants Tobias Tarr, 40, Max Shore, 28, and Frank Philbrook, 48, were all arrested.

