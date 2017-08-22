NH Fire Department to Dissolve after ...

NH Fire Department to Dissolve after 64 Years

Friday Jun 9 Read more: FireHouse.com

A vintage tower apparatus used in the early days of the Meadow County Area Fire Department, which is dissolving after 64 years. June 08--FITZWILLIAM, NH-- It served for decades, a firefighting powerhouse that lent equipment to local towns and training to area departments.

