Judge rules in favor of Butler School District.June 9, 2017 - 08:22...
The Butler School District's insurance providers will have to cover the costs associated with a pending federal lawsuit filed over the water issues at Summit Township Elementary School. The school district and former superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley were sued in federal court in March by the The Netherlands Insurance Company of Boston and Peerless Insurance Company of Keene, N.H., both of which are subsidiaries of Liberty Mutual.
