High-Performance Builders See Gains Ahead with Panelized Construction

This 1,000-square-foot panelized house from GO Home is one of several available to regional buyers who want a predictable, less complicated option for getting a high-performance house. Two New England design/build firms are increasing their commitment to high-end panelized designs, betting that homebuyers will be increasingly interested in well-executed, energy-efficient homes at less than custom prices.

