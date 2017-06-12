Fire disrupts Peterborough man's sobe...

Fire disrupts Peterborough man's sober house dream NEW

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Fire has given another knock to a Peterborough man's dream of opening up a sober house for veterans in Keene. Gary Carpenter, of Peterbough, himself an Air Force veteran, has been attempting to renovate a property at 169 Church Street in Keene, with the ultimate goal of opening a residence for veterans in recovery.

