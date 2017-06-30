Appeals denied in art fraud case NEW
A United States District judge has denied all but one motion to dismiss from a Rindge woman and her son, who have been accused of of selling him almost $700,000 in counterfeit paintings, according to court documents. In an order filed Monday, Judge Steven J. McAuliffe wrote that of the six claims filed by Plaintiff Andrew Hall, only part of one claim - the plaintiff's common law breach of warranty claim - will be dismissed, per the request of defendants Lorettann and Nikolas Gascard.
