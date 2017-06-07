Air Force Secretary: The first interview The Air Force sat down with Heather Wilson for her first interview as Secretary of the Air Force. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/holloman/2017/06/07/air-force-secretary-first-interview/369555001/ WASHINGTON - In some ways, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson believes her entire life was a diversion from its planned course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.