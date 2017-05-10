Working through grief in adoption Sat. at First Church
An interactive workshop on the struggle with grief and loss experienced by adopted children and how to reduce this suffering throughout the developmental years is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the First Congregational Church at 43 Silver St. Karmen R. Smith, a doctoral student in marriage and family therapy at ... (more)
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Apr 24
|David
|178
|Keene, N.H., police chief found dead
|Mar '17
|sixsixsix
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
