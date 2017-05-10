Silence in Keene: College blocking st...

Silence in Keene: College blocking student journalists

Thursday May 11

Keene State College is sending a clear message to student journalists. Go away! College administrators have implemented a new communications policy that bars faculty and staff from speaking with student reporters, such as those from the student newspaper, The Equinox, unless they first clear the interview with Kelly Ricaurte, the college's director ... (more)

