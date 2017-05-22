Letter: An open letter to Senator San...

Letter: An open letter to Senator Sanders

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: We are seventh graders at The Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene, N.H. We are writing to you because we are concerned that the Trump Administration is not making equality, ethics, and environmental protection their top priority for the people of this country. We are especially worried about equal rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy Boys (Feb '06) May 20 David 179
News NH police: Viroqua woman threw 6-month-old to t... (May '15) May 20 Klhoff 2
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar '17 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC