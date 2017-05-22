Letter: A shameful vote

1 hr ago

The Republican members of the New Hampshire House Election Law Committee should be ashamed of themselves for voting for passage of Senate Bill 3, the voter prevention bill. This bill passed the committee despite testimony from concerned citizens, including poll workers, who clearly indicated that "voter fraud" is a non-issue in the state.

