Freelance reporter in hot water over Republican dinner NEW

The New Hampshire Republican Party is trying to make a freelance reporter pay for covering a fundraiser that was closed to the press and featured presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway. Melanie Plenda, who wrote a four-paragraph story for the Associated Press last week, said she was invited in by a guest.

