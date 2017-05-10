Board denies Keene shelter larger space

Board denies Keene shelter larger space

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: UnionLeader.com

Hundred Nights shelter was seeking to move its operations into a 12,000-square-foot, two-story location at 32 and 34 Washington St. The move required a variance in order for Hundred Nights to acquire a lodging house license for use in the central business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Apr 24 David 178
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar '17 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC