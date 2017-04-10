Women Who Care spring meeting

Women Who Care spring meeting

On Monday, May 1, 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County will hold its spring meeting at a new venue, The Mike Blastos Community Room at Keene Community Ice Center 380 Marlborough street in Keene. There is ample parking to the left of the building as you enter off of Marlborough street.

