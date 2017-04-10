Letter: The joy of biofuels
Editor of the Reformer: There is a loose collective of people in the region who run our cars on biofuels. We generally find vintage diesel VWs and Mercedes Benzes, convert them to accept an unfamiliar fuel and drive around town in an almost climate-neutral manner smelling of french fries or onion rings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keene, N.H., police chief found dead
|Mar 12
|sixsixsix
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC