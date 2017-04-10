Letter: The joy of biofuels

Letter: The joy of biofuels

Tuesday Apr 4

Editor of the Reformer: There is a loose collective of people in the region who run our cars on biofuels. We generally find vintage diesel VWs and Mercedes Benzes, convert them to accept an unfamiliar fuel and drive around town in an almost climate-neutral manner smelling of french fries or onion rings.

