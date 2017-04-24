Keene police investigate home robbery

Thursday Apr 13

The Keene Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a residence at 344 West Street on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Residents in the house told police the suspect displayed and discharged a firearm during the course of the robbery. According to the Keene Sentinel, $2,400 in cash was stolen during the robbery.

