Hunt treasure, help out

Hunt treasure, help out

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

A "Treasure Hunter's Hobby & Historical Show" will take place on April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene Rec Center's Multi-purpose Room, 312 Washington St. Keene. $5 cover charge or $1 if under 16 or over 75. Contests, historical and valuable find displays, and a charity silent auction to benefit Wounded Warriors and Dublin Christian Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar '17 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC