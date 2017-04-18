Hunt treasure, help out
A "Treasure Hunter's Hobby & Historical Show" will take place on April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene Rec Center's Multi-purpose Room, 312 Washington St. Keene. $5 cover charge or $1 if under 16 or over 75. Contests, historical and valuable find displays, and a charity silent auction to benefit Wounded Warriors and Dublin Christian Academy.
