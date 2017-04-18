Homelessness documentary at PCT

The documentary "Hidden in Plain Sight" will be shown at Peterborough Community Theatre on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., followed by a post-screening discussion with Mindy Cambiar, Director of Hundred Nights; Tyler McGrath, Director of the HCS Shelters in Keene; Lucy Ahen, volunteer at Hundred Nights; and Greg Pregent, the filmmaker. Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene, NH.

