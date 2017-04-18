Homelessness documentary at PCT

Homelessness documentary at PCT

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

The documentary "Hidden in Plain Sight" will be shown at Peterborough Community Theatre on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., followed by a post-screening discussion with Mindy Cambiar, Director of Hundred Nights; Tyler McGrath, Director of the HCS Shelters in Keene; Lucy Ahen, volunteer at Hundred Nights; and Greg Pregent, the filmmaker. Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene, NH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar '17 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC