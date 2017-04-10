Former Rindge man's appeal denied by Supreme Court in sex assault case NEW

TIMELINE January, 2014: Czekalsk is sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison.March, 2016: A Superior Court judge denies Czekalski's appeal for a new trial.Feb. 16: The state Supreme Court hears arguments for a new trial.April 11: Supreme Court judges issue o A Rindge man convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2014 has had his appeal denied by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The five Supreme Court judges denied the appeal of Jason A. Czekalski in an opinion issued on April 11. The opinion comes after a Feb. 16 hearing in which the court heard arguments about the appeal from the state and Czekalski's attorney, Thomas Barnard.

