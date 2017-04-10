Do you know the laws around bicy NEW
Investigation is continuing into a crash between a bicyclist and a driver that resulted in the cyclist's death last week. Albert S. Dodge III, 24, of Wilton, was traveling north in a 2006 Subaru Impreza and attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Burton Highway, striking Jeremiah Fitzgibbon, 60, of Bedford, who was biking south on Route 31. Fitzgibbon later died from his injuries.
