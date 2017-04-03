ConVal, Cornucopia partners in grant NEW

ConVal, Cornucopia partners in grant

Area classrooms, cafeterias, and community partners are bonding over seasonal eating. The grant-supported NH Harvest of the Month program has launched their website , which offers educational materials pertaining to monthly seasonal fruits and vegetables.

