Climate march in Keene April 29

The Climate Action Team of the Monadnock Progressive Alliance will hold its People's Climate March and Rally on April 29 in downtown Keene. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a meet-up of all marchers with signs, costumes, puppets and noise makers in the parking lot behind Margarita's restaurant.

