Climate march in Keene April 29
The Climate Action Team of the Monadnock Progressive Alliance will hold its People's Climate March and Rally on April 29 in downtown Keene. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a meet-up of all marchers with signs, costumes, puppets and noise makers in the parking lot behind Margarita's restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keene, N.H., police chief found dead
|Mar '17
|sixsixsix
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC