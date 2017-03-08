Youth choir to celebrate 20 years

Youth choir to celebrate 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

On Sunday, May 21, the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs will perform its 20th Anniversary Concert at 3 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House. Over 100 voices in 5 different choirs will offer both new and previously performed pieces to honor the choir's founder and current Artistic Director, Maria Belva, and celebrate 20 years of choral singing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
my script needs help!! (Mar '16) Mar '16 JoshTheScriptWriter 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC