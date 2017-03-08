Youth choir to celebrate 20 years
On Sunday, May 21, the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs will perform its 20th Anniversary Concert at 3 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House. Over 100 voices in 5 different choirs will offer both new and previously performed pieces to honor the choir's founder and current Artistic Director, Maria Belva, and celebrate 20 years of choral singing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
|my script needs help!! (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|JoshTheScriptWriter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC