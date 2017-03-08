Youth choir to celebrate 20 years

On Sunday, May 21, the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs will perform its 20th Anniversary Concert at 3 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House. Over 100 voices in 5 different choirs will offer both new and previously performed pieces to honor the choir's founder and current Artistic Director, Maria Belva, and celebrate 20 years of choral singing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.