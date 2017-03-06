Warwick residents mourning the loss o...

Warwick residents mourning the loss of five victims killed in a house fire

Little remains of the home at 405 Richmond Road in Warwick where a fire killed a mother and four children. The Northwestern District Attorney's Office told 22News, 42 year old Lucinda Seago and four of her children died in the house fire.

