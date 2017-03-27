Snow joke: Storm on way for April Foo...

Snow joke: Storm on way for April Foola s Day

The National Weather Service says the coastal storm is going to bring heavy, wet snow to Maine and New Hampshire starting Friday and continuing through Saturday afternoon.  The Seacoast New Hampshire area is expected to get around 6 inches or more, possibly close to 10 inches inland and less closest to the coast where there will be more rain in the mix. Meteorologist Tom Hawley says the "jackpot" is going to be 12 to 18 inches of snow in higher terrain between Nashua and Keene in New Hampshire.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cheshire County was issued at March 30 at 3:58AM EDT

