Recent federal contracts in New Hampshire

The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies located in New Hampshire for the week of Feb. 24 - March 2. MPB Corp. dba Timken Aerospace , Lebanon, won a $193,800 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for cylindrical roller bearings. MPB Corp. dba Timken Aerospace , Lebanon, won a $139,978.20 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for annular ball bearings.

