Police: Newport man tried to sell stolen $10,000 bracelet in Keene

Ethan L. Fontaine, 23, of German Shepherd Way, Newport, was arrested Thursday when Keene police responded to a city jewelry store and found him in possession of two bracelets, one of which was a $10,000 diamond tennis bracelet, reported stolen in Claremont the day before, according to court documents.

