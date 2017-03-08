Police: Man tried to sell $10K worth ...

Police: Man tried to sell $10K worth of stolen jewelry

Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say a man has been taken into custody after he tried to sell a jewelry store over $10,000 worth of items that were stolen the day before from a store 40 miles away. Police said Thursday the items were reported as stolen the day before in a break-in at a Claremont store.

