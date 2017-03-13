Police: Man assaulted at Keene homele...

Police: Man assaulted at Keene homeless shelter

Wednesday Mar 8

A man was arrested Monday after he got into a fight with another man at the Hundred Nights shelter on Lamson Street a couple of weeks ago, according to Keene police.

