PETA convinces Boston-based travel co. to stop offering elephant rides
'ANIMAL WELFARE IMPROVEMENTS': Boston-based Vantage Deluxe World Travel is no longer offering elephant rides on its trips' itineraries after a private campaign by PETA to end 'abuse and exploitation of elephants.' PETA convinces People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it's convinced a Boston-based travel, cruise and tour company to stop including elephant rides on its trip itineraries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keene, N.H., police chief found dead
|Mar 12
|sixsixsix
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC