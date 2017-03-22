PETA convinces Boston-based travel co...

PETA convinces Boston-based travel co. to stop offering elephant rides

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Boston Herald

'ANIMAL WELFARE IMPROVEMENTS': Boston-based Vantage Deluxe World Travel is no longer offering elephant rides on its trips' itineraries after a private campaign by PETA to end 'abuse and exploitation of elephants.' PETA convinces People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it's convinced a Boston-based travel, cruise and tour company to stop including elephant rides on its trip itineraries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar 12 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC