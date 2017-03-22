NH Fire Chief Puts Towns on Notice About Ambulance Service Limits

March 23--Several towns in the Monadnock Region have been warned: The Keene Fire Department might not be there someday to provide backup ambulance service if the region's emergency medical services system doesn't change, Fire Chief Mark F. Howard wrote in a recent letter. The letter was sent to 15 towns the city has sent ambulances to during the past three to five years because the primary service covering those communities couldn't respond.

