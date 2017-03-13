Nashua Considers $500 Property Tax Cr...

Nashua Considers $500 Property Tax Credit for Veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

The Nashua Board of Alderman is looking at a proposed ordinance that would give veterans in the city a $500 property tax credit. Under this ordinance, veterans who had served at least 90 days of active service would be eligible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar 12 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC