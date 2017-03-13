Murphy to receive MONIFF's Daniels award NEW
The Monadnock International Film Festival will present its prestigious Jonathan Daniels Award to Beth Murphy for her documentary film, "What Tomorrow Brings." The award honors filmmakers whose work shines a light on social responsibility and celebrates selfless acts.
