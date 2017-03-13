Murphy to receive MONIFF's Daniels aw...

Murphy to receive MONIFF's Daniels award NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

The Monadnock International Film Festival will present its prestigious Jonathan Daniels Award to Beth Murphy for her documentary film, "What Tomorrow Brings." The award honors filmmakers whose work shines a light on social responsibility and celebrates selfless acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keene, N.H., police chief found dead Mar 12 sixsixsix 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC