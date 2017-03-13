Legislators at budget hearing urged t...

Legislators at budget hearing urged to increase funding for health programs

Members of the House Finance Committee got an earful from nursing home operators, representatives of the developmentally disabled and counselors on the front lines of the opioid crisis in the third and final public hearing on the state budget, this one held in Representatives Hall at the State House.

