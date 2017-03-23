Highest Court Orders New Trial for Co...

Highest Court Orders New Trial for Convicted Murderer Matthew Slocum

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Your News Now

Matthew Slocum, who was convicted in 2011 triple murder of his family, will receive a new trial, according to a decision reached Thursday by the New York State Court of Appeals. In a 2015 ruling, the Appellant Division said Slocum, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, had invoked his right to counsel and his statement to authorities should not have been allowed in court.

