Dennis update NEW

Jesse Dennis, 32, appeared at the U.S. District Court, District of New Hampshire in Concord for a change of plea hearing on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Dennis had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of attempt to methamphetamine and possession of materials to manufacture methamphetamine on April 25. The charges stem from a Jan. 13 incident where Dennis was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Keene after driving into shopping carts which his truck, which was allegedly had all the materials to make methamphetamine inside. Dennis is facing a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine for the attempt to manufacture charge and up t o 10 years and up to a $250,000 fine, according to the document.

