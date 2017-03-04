4 children, mother die in Massachusetts blaze
A mother and four children were killed when flames swept through their rural Massachusetts home early Saturday, fire officials said. Two other family members escaped the fire, which broke in the single-family house at about 12:45 a.m. Investigators said initial indications were the blaze was accidental and possibly started in a wood stove in the kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Keene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Troy Boys (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|176
|Troy Boys Book (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Jaybela
|5
|emily durham
|Nov '16
|Now what
|1
|Sex (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dalesweeter
|1
|Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Grapes
|1
|my script needs help!! (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|JoshTheScriptWriter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC