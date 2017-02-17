Route 9 crash sends three to hospital

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A three-vehicle crash on Route 9 Tuesday morning sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the New Hampshire State Police, at 7:25 a.m., troopers responded to the accident on Route 9 at the intersection of Old Chesterfield Road and Pontiac Drive.

Keene, NH

