Lawmakers introduce bill to top off A...

Lawmakers introduce bill to top off Alcohol Fund

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Sen. Jay Kahn, a Democrat from Keene and the bill's prime sponsor, said the legislation would mean the fund, established to put money from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission toward substance abuse treatment and prevention, would receive the originally intended rate of 5 percent of money from alcohol sales. "Two governors have called substance abuse the biggest problem in this state," Kahn said, noting Gov. Chris Sununu's calls for putting more money into treatment and prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 2 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
my script needs help!! (Mar '16) Mar '16 JoshTheScriptWriter 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cheshire County was issued at February 08 at 3:15PM EST

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC