Keene teen stunned to find name on te...

Keene teen stunned to find name on terror watch list

A Keene family got quite a shock when they showed up at Logan Airport in Boston to catch a flight to Florida and said they were told that their 14-year-old son's name was on the U.S. government's terror watch list.

