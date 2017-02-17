In Corinth, an artist restores staine...

In Corinth, an artist restores stained glass windows

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

You can probably count on the fingers of one hand the number of people in Northern New England who are professional makers and restorers of stained glass: Kathy Chapman is one of them. At her studio in Corinth, Chapman is repairing a series of windows from St. Bernard's, a Catholic church in Keene, N.H. Although she also creates her own stained glass windows, for herself and on commission, restoring church windows is her bread and butter.

