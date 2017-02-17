In Corinth, an artist restores stained glass windows
You can probably count on the fingers of one hand the number of people in Northern New England who are professional makers and restorers of stained glass: Kathy Chapman is one of them. At her studio in Corinth, Chapman is repairing a series of windows from St. Bernard's, a Catholic church in Keene, N.H. Although she also creates her own stained glass windows, for herself and on commission, restoring church windows is her bread and butter.
