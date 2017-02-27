Hassan looking into 14-year-old's ext...

Hassan looking into 14-year-old's extra screening at airport

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Boston.com

US Senator Maggie Hassan's office says it is looking into the case of a 14-year-old New Hampshire boy whose family says he was pulled aside this month at Boston's Logan International Airport for additional screening ahead of his flight to a baseball tournament in Florida. The parents of Peter Haas said Transportation Security Administration agents flagged their son as he was going through security at Logan and told him he would have to undergo the more intensive examination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 2 Musikologist 23
Troy Boys (Feb '06) Jan '17 Jaybela 176
Troy Boys Book (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jaybela 5
emily durham Nov '16 Now what 1
Sex (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dalesweeter 1
News Keene woman shares family's struggle with addic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Grapes 1
my script needs help!! (Mar '16) Mar '16 JoshTheScriptWriter 1
See all Keene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keene Forum Now

Keene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Keene, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC