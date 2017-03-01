Brew Hampshire
Brew Hampshire is an award-winning feature length documentary about the rise of craft beer in the Granite State. It showcases the varying shapes and sizes of breweries in New Hampshire, the fascinating personalities behind their creations, and what it is about New Hampshire that attracts the entrepreneurial spirit.
