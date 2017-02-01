Be an advocate for children: Join CASA of NH
Each year Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire is called upon to provide an advocate for more than 1,000 children who've suffered abuse or neglect at the hands of their parents. We can't always answer that call with the response the court is looking for.
