Women's march: A historic gathering

WOMEN'S MARCH Washington D.C.: 10 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol.Boston: 11 a.m. in the Boston Common "Carty Parade Ground" at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets.Concord: 10 a.m. at the S Only hours after President-elect Donald J. Trump is sworn into the highest office in the land, people from all walks of life will flood into the nation's capital to send the new administration a message: that diversity is America's strength.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.