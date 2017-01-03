Swanzey man charged with sexually assaulting woman
A Swanzey man is being held on $10,000 cash bail after he was charged Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Keene on Dec. 30. Joshua Delemus, 35, was arrested and charged Thursday with one felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
