Rindge: Fugitive of the week caught

1 hr ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

The U.S. Marshals' Fugitive of the Week was arrested in Rindge by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning. Frederick Piercey, 42, was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the Keene Police Department for a sex offender registration violation for failing to register.

