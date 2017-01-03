Rindge: Fugitive of the week caught
The U.S. Marshals' Fugitive of the Week was arrested in Rindge by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning. Frederick Piercey, 42, was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the Keene Police Department for a sex offender registration violation for failing to register.
